Positive results for MicroBiome’s NM504 in type 2 diabetes

Privately-held US biotech company MicroBiome Therapeutics (MBT) has released positive top-line results from a clinical trial of its lead microbiome modulator NM504 in development for type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes.

NM504 is designed to improve glucose tolerance and other metabolic parameters in patients with diabetes by shifting the gastrointestinal (GI) microbiome. Studies have shown that type 2 diabetics typically have GI dysbiosis, or microbial imbalances, that may contribute to the metabolic dysfunction associated with the condition.

The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial assessed whether NM504 administered for four weeks could improve the glucose tolerance of subjects with pre-diabetes and untreated type 2 diabetes by modulating the GI microbiome. The study enrolled 42 subjects.