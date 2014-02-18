Positive results for MicroBiome’s NM504 in type 2 diabetes

Privately-held US biotech company MicroBiome Therapeutics (MBT) has released positive top-line results from a clinical trial of its lead microbiome modulator NM504 in development for type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes.
NM504 is designed to improve glucose tolerance and other metabolic parameters in patients with diabetes by shifting the gastrointestinal (GI) microbiome. Studies have shown that type 2 diabetics typically have GI dysbiosis, or microbial imbalances, that may contribute to the metabolic dysfunction associated with the condition.
The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial assessed whether NM504 administered for four weeks could improve the glucose tolerance of subjects with pre-diabetes and untreated type 2 diabetes by modulating the GI microbiome. The study enrolled 42 subjects.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze