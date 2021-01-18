Sunday 24 November 2024

Positive results for VBI's prophylactic 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine

Biotechnology
18 January 2021
Shares of USA-based VBI Vaccines (Nasdaq: VBIV) gained as much as 14% to $3.88 in early trading on Friday, after it announced that results from a Phase IV study of its prophylactic 3-antigen hepatitis B virus (HBV) vaccine in younger adults were published in the journal Vaccine. The stock closed the day flat.

The study was designed to evaluate the immunogenicity of VBI’s 3-antigen HBV vaccine in support of the qualification of that batch as a new reference standard for vaccine release to the Israeli market, where VBI’s vaccine is available as Sci-B-Vac.

“In this Phase IV study, our 3-antigen HBV vaccine once again demonstrated robust immunogenicity with no additional safety signals observed,” said Dr Francisco Diaz-Mitoma, VBI’s chief medical officer.

