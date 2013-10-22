Promising Phase II data for Angiochem’s lead breast cancer drug candidate

Canada-based biotech company Angiochem has announced complete results of a Phase II clinical study with ANG1005, a novel paclitaxel-peptide drug conjugate, in breast cancer patients with brain metastasis.

The results were presented at the 2013 AACR-NCI-EORTC Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Conference. These data, which include the complete intent-to-treat (ITT) analysis, demonstrated promising signs of anti-tumor activity, and support the company’s decision to advance the ANG1005 clinical development program.

Study details