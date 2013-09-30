ProStrakan initiates EU launch of Sancuso

UK-based pharma company ProStrakan, a subsidiary of Japan-based global specialty pharmaceutical company Kyowa Hakko Kirin (TYO: 4151), has commenced the European Union roll-out of its transdermal patch Sancuso (granisetron transdermal system) for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.
Sancuso is the first and only 5-hydroxytryptamine3 (5-HT3) receptor antagonist patch licensed for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting in multi-day chemotherapy for patients with swallowing difficulties. The transdermal patch is applied to the upper arm and can be worn for seven days, providing continuous transdermal delivery of granisetron. This eliminates the need for injections or daily pills to control nausea and vomiting, a debilitating side effect that negatively impacts quality of life in cancer patients undergoing treatment. This simple-to-use treatment has been proven effective and tolerable in patients at risk of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.
Tom Stratford, chief executive of ProStrakan, said: “The nausea and vomiting associated with some chemotherapy treatments can spell misery for some patients and, having proved a success in the USA, we were keen to bring Sancuso to European patients and clinicians.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze