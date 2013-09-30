ProStrakan initiates EU launch of Sancuso

UK-based pharma company ProStrakan, a subsidiary of Japan-based global specialty pharmaceutical company Kyowa Hakko Kirin (TYO: 4151), has commenced the European Union roll-out of its transdermal patch Sancuso (granisetron transdermal system) for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.

Sancuso is the first and only 5-hydroxytryptamine3 (5-HT3) receptor antagonist patch licensed for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting in multi-day chemotherapy for patients with swallowing difficulties. The transdermal patch is applied to the upper arm and can be worn for seven days, providing continuous transdermal delivery of granisetron. This eliminates the need for injections or daily pills to control nausea and vomiting, a debilitating side effect that negatively impacts quality of life in cancer patients undergoing treatment. This simple-to-use treatment has been proven effective and tolerable in patients at risk of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.

Tom Stratford, chief executive of ProStrakan, said: “The nausea and vomiting associated with some chemotherapy treatments can spell misery for some patients and, having proved a success in the USA, we were keen to bring Sancuso to European patients and clinicians.”