Kyowa Hakko Kirin is a Japanese pharmaceutical and biotechnology company under the Kirin Holdings.

Kyowa Hakko Kirin is a Japanese pharmaceutical and biotechnology company under the Kirin Holdings, and is among the 40 largest in the world by revenue. The company is headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo and is a member of the Nikkei 225 stock index.

It produces oncology therapies Abstral, Peglasta, Neulasta, Leunase, Mitomycin-C and Sancuso, and nephrolog medicines Aranesp and Pegpara.

Benralizumab for asthma is currently in Phase III trials with Kyowa Kirin.

Latest Kyowa Hakko Kirin News

Kyowa Kirin picks up Japanese approval for Orkedia
30 August 2023
Tenapanor offers opportunity to address two long-standing unmet needs, says analyst
12 November 2020
Centus bags approval for Avastin biosimilar in Europe
30 September 2020
MEI Pharma and Kyowa Kirin expand collaboration for ME-401
14 April 2020
