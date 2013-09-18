Kyowa Hakko Kirin is a Japanese pharmaceutical and biotechnology company under the Kirin Holdings.

Kyowa Hakko Kirin is a Japanese pharmaceutical and biotechnology company under the Kirin Holdings, and is among the 40 largest in the world by revenue. The company is headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo and is a member of the Nikkei 225 stock index.

It produces oncology therapies Abstral, Peglasta, Neulasta, Leunase, Mitomycin-C and Sancuso, and nephrolog medicines Aranesp and Pegpara.

Benralizumab for asthma is currently in Phase III trials with Kyowa Kirin.