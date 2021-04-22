Pureos Bioventures expands fund to $205 million

Guernsey and Switzerland based Pureos Bioventure has announces the final closing of its first fund BB Pureos Bioventures LP with a committed capital of $205 million.
Pureos will exclusively invest in innovative private drug development companies with an emphasis on novel biological drugs and emerging modalities such as nucleic acid, cell- and gene therapies. The fund’s portfolio companies are built on scientific excellence with strong teams to develop therapies across a broad spectrum of indications including oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, rare diseases and neuroscience. The fund invests globally, with a primary focus on Switzerland and Europe.
The Pureos team consists of experienced venture capitalists, biotech entrepreneurs and drug developers. With its committed capital, Pureos is the largest institutional Swiss VC fund that solely invests in private biotech companies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze