Pureos Bioventures expands fund to $205 million

Biotechnology
22 April 2021
Guernsey and Switzerland based Pureos Bioventure has announces the final closing of its first fund BB Pureos Bioventures LP with a committed capital of $205 million.

Pureos will exclusively invest in innovative private drug development companies with an emphasis on novel biological drugs and emerging modalities such as nucleic acid, cell- and gene therapies. The fund’s portfolio companies are built on scientific excellence with strong teams to develop therapies across a broad spectrum of indications including oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, rare diseases and neuroscience. The fund invests globally, with a primary focus on Switzerland and Europe.

The Pureos team consists of experienced venture capitalists, biotech entrepreneurs and drug developers. With its committed capital, Pureos is the largest institutional Swiss VC fund that solely invests in private biotech companies.

