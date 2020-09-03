R&D spend climbing faster than revenue, study shows

A new analysis from professional services firm BDO shows that demands for innovation have caused research and development (R&D) spend to outpace revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

R&D spending in the life sciences industry surged 22% from 2018 to 2019, while revenues increased just 2%, continuing the pattern of recent years.

"Sharing information across and beyond traditional boundaries is no longer a nice-to-have. It’s a must-have"Looking ahead, BDO predicts that this trend is likely to continue amid pricing pressures, shifting reimbursement models, looming patent expirations and creative partnerships formed amid the pandemic.