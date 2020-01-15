Rare disease developers seek broader label for Crysvita

Crysvita (burosumab) co-developers Ultragenyx (Nasdaq: RARE) and Kyowa Kirin (TYO: 4151) have submitted to the US regulator for an expanded label.

Following initial approval in FGF23-related hypophosphatemic rickets and osteomalacia, the firms are seeking to market the option for FGF23-related hypophosphatemia associated with phosphaturic mesenchymal tumors (TIO).

If accepted, the US Food and Drug Administration will provide a target action date for the submission next month.