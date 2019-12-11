Saturday 23 November 2024

Kyowa Kirin announces launch of Crysvita in Japan

Biotechnology
11 December 2019
kyowa-big-1

Japanese drugmaker Kyowa Kirin (TYO: 4151) says that Crysvita (burosumab) was launched in Japan on December 6, 2019. Crysvita is a recombinant fully human monoclonal IgG1 antibody, discovered by Kyowa Kirin, and is the first drug that directly targets fibroblast growth factor 23 (FGF23), a “phosphaturic” hormone.

Kyowa Kirin and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: RARE) have been collaborating in the development and commercialization of burosumab globally based on a license agreement between the two companies, who launched the drug in the USA in May 2018.

Sales expectations

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Rare disease developers seek broader label for Crysvita
15 January 2020
Biotechnology
US FDA approves XLH drug Crysvita
18 April 2018
Pharmaceutical
Swiss approval for orphan drug Crysvita
21 February 2020
Biotechnology
BRIEF—US Priority Review awarded for Crysvita
28 February 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze