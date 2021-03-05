Rebranded Revolo Biotherapeutics showcases its plans

Revolo Biotherapeutics, which today rebranded itself from Immune Regulation, has outlined its mission to dramatically alter the autoimmune and allergic disease treatment landscape and the culmination of significant changes made over the past year, including:
The new brand better reflects the company’s revolutionary approach to developing therapies that reset the immune system with the goal of achieving superior long-term disease remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases. Revolo Bio’s drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, have already demonstrated efficacy and safety in both pre-clinical and human studies while preventing the unwanted effects of chronic immune suppression.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze