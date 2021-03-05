Rebranded Revolo Biotherapeutics showcases its plans

Revolo Biotherapeutics, which today rebranded itself from Immune Regulation, has outlined its mission to dramatically alter the autoimmune and allergic disease treatment landscape and the culmination of significant changes made over the past year, including:

Hiring new executives internationally at every level, including CEO Jonathan Rigby;

Building a significant presence in the USA including a new headquarters in New Orleans;

Closing a $53.4 million Series B financing and

Planning for the initiation of four Phase II clinical trials in the USA and Europe in 2021.

The new brand better reflects the company’s revolutionary approach to developing therapies that reset the immune system with the goal of achieving superior long-term disease remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases. Revolo Bio’s drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, have already demonstrated efficacy and safety in both pre-clinical and human studies while preventing the unwanted effects of chronic immune suppression.