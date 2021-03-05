Sunday 24 November 2024

Rebranded Revolo Biotherapeutics showcases its plans

Biotechnology
5 March 2021
revolo_big

Revolo Biotherapeutics, which today rebranded itself from Immune Regulation, has outlined its mission to dramatically alter the autoimmune and allergic disease treatment landscape and the culmination of significant changes made over the past year, including:

  • Hiring new executives internationally at every level, including CEO Jonathan Rigby;
  • Building a significant presence in the USA including a new headquarters in New Orleans;
  • Closing a $53.4 million Series B financing and
  • Planning for the initiation of four Phase II clinical trials in the USA and Europe in 2021.

The new brand better reflects the company’s revolutionary approach to developing therapies that reset the immune system with the goal of achieving superior long-term disease remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases. Revolo Bio’s drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, have already demonstrated efficacy and safety in both pre-clinical and human studies while preventing the unwanted effects of chronic immune suppression.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
How was the USA's Cambridge-Boston biotech hub built?
16 September 2019
Biotechnology
German firms work together on autoimmune disorders
9 January 2020
Biotechnology
Merger targets chunk of inflammatory and autoimmune market
7 January 2019
Biotechnology
Revolo reinforces '1104 promise with new Phase IIa data
18 July 2023


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze