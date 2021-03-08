Sunday 24 November 2024

Revolo Biotherapeutics

A company, which rebranded itself from Immune Regulation, with a mission to revolutionize autoimmune and allergic disease treatment by resetting the immune system for superior long-term disease remission.

Revolo is developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic disease, without the immune system suppression seen with current therapies.

Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, a protein and a peptide respectively, reset the immune system by preventing the chronic pro-inflammatory immune response that results in autoimmune or allergic disease.

Latest Revolo Biotherapeutics News

Revolo data 'reinforce potential of '1104 as groundbreaking treatment for multiple allergic diseases'
25 October 2023
Revolo reinforces '1104 promise with new Phase IIa data
18 July 2023
Positive Phase IIa results for Revolo's EoE candidate
19 April 2023
Rebranded Revolo Biotherapeutics showcases its plans
5 March 2021
