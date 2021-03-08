Revolo Biotherapeutics

A company, which rebranded itself from Immune Regulation, with a mission to revolutionize autoimmune and allergic disease treatment by resetting the immune system for superior long-term disease remission.

Revolo is developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic disease, without the immune system suppression seen with current therapies.

Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, a protein and a peptide respectively, reset the immune system by preventing the chronic pro-inflammatory immune response that results in autoimmune or allergic disease.