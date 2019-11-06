Saturday 23 November 2024

Regeneron to trial Libtayo with Vyriad candidate

6 November 2019
US biotech Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) and Vyriad, a company formed in 2016 through the merger of Omnis Pharma an Magnis Therapeutics, today announced a research collaboration and option licensing agreement focused on the development of new oncolytic (cancer-killing) virus-based treatments for various forms of cancer.

The agreement includes a Phase II clinical study, slated to begin in 2020, evaluating Regeneron's already approved PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) in combination with Vyriad's oncolytic virus Voyager-V1 in multiple types of cancer, including melanoma, lung, liver and endometrial cancers. The companies will also enter into a five-year research effort that utilizes Regeneron's VelociSuite technologies to jointly design and validate novel vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV)-based oncolytic virus treatments.

