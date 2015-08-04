Regeneron tops forecasts, as GAAP profits double for 2nd-qtr

US biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2015, and updated on its R&D pipeline, which pleased investors, with significant sales and earnings growth, sending its share up 8.24% to $599.95 by mid-morning.

Total revenues climbed 50% to $999 million for the quarter, beating the forecasts of analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research of 890.9 million. Non-generally accepted account principles (GAAP) net income came in at $338 million, or $2.89 per share, increases of 17%, beating the average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks for earnings of $2.68 per share. GAPP income rocketed 103% to $195 million, or $1.69 per share, a rise of 99%.

Hikes US Eylea sales projections