Rgenix names industry veteran to CMO role

Privately-held oncology specialist Rgenix says that Robert Wasserman, has joined the Rgenix management team as its new chief medical officer. Dr Wasserman takes on his new role after a 20-year career that includes senior positions at large pharma companies including Roche, Novartis and Merck.

In his new role, Dr Wasserman will have oversight of clinical development for Rgenix’ two lead clinical programs, RGX-104 and RGX-202. In particular, he will oversee the imminent launch of a Phase Ib/II trial of Rgenix’ lead therapy, RGX-104, a first-in-class oral LXR agonist that has demonstrated anti-tumor activity as a single agent and in combination with other therapies - including chemotherapy and checkpoint blockade - in patients with refractory cancers.

“Bob’s vast experience in oncology and clinical research is a perfect fit for Rgenix given our expanding clinical programs and pending milestones,” said Masoud Tavazoie, chief executive and co-founder of Rgenix. “As we prepare to launch Phase Ib/II studies for our first-in-class compounds RGX-104 and RGX-202, we are eager to leverage his knowledge and expertise to help expand our efforts for patients with cancers considered to have high unmet need,” Dr Tavazoie added.