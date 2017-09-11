Using a discovery platform developed by Rgenix's founding scientists at Rockefeller University, the company has discovered several novel cancer targets that drive tumor growth and cancer progression. These targets regulate key node components of the tumor's micro-environment including immune cells and cancer metabolism pathways.

The discovery platform, which can be applied to virtually any tumor type, has yielded novel therapeutic targets for several high unmet need cancer types. Rgenix is developing effective therapies against these targets that will provide durable and meaningful responses for cancer patients that currently lack effective therapies.

Its lead drug candidate (RGX-104) is a small molecule immunotherapy that targets the immune system to treat cancer progression.