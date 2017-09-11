Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

rgenix_logo

Rgenix

Rgenix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs that target key pathways in cancer progression.

Using a discovery platform developed by Rgenix's founding scientists at Rockefeller University, the company has discovered several novel cancer targets that drive tumor growth and cancer progression. These targets regulate key node components of the tumor's micro-environment including immune cells and cancer metabolism pathways.

The discovery platform, which can be applied to virtually any tumor type, has yielded novel therapeutic targets for several high unmet need cancer types. Rgenix is developing effective therapies against these targets that will provide durable and meaningful responses for cancer patients that currently lack effective therapies.

Its lead drug candidate (RGX-104) is a small molecule immunotherapy that targets the immune system to treat cancer progression.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Rgenix News

Rgenix names industry veteran to CMO role
19 September 2019
ESMO 2017 review — have we reached 'peak I-O'?
19 September 2017
For Rgenix CEO Masoud Tavazoie, fighting cancer is a family business
8 September 2017
Rgenix appoints Roger Waltzman as chief medical officer
28 April 2017
More Rgenix news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze