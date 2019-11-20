Saturday 23 November 2024

Roswell spin-out MimiVax inks lucrative deal with Chinese company

Biotechnology
20 November 2019
fosun-pharma-large-1

The inventors of a new and unique cancer immunotherapy developed at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center have announced a major step forward with that therapy, known as SurVaxM.

Buffalo, USA-based MimiVax, which was spun off from Roswell Park in 2012, has entered into a China-exclusive licensing agreement for SurVaxM with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (HK: 02196).

To date the emerging biotech start-up completed its Phase II trial with $1.5 million from Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. It raised $1.55 million from private investors in 2015.

