Roswell spin-out MimiVax inks lucrative deal with Chinese company

The inventors of a new and unique cancer immunotherapy developed at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center have announced a major step forward with that therapy, known as SurVaxM.
Buffalo, USA-based MimiVax, which was spun off from Roswell Park in 2012, has entered into a China-exclusive licensing agreement for SurVaxM with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (HK: 02196).
To date the emerging biotech start-up completed its Phase II trial with $1.5 million from Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. It raised $1.55 million from private investors in 2015.
