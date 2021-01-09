Sunday 24 November 2024

Sareum sinks as FLT3+Aurora kinase program partner pulls out

Biotechnology
9 January 2021
vials_research_lab_biotech_big

Shares of UK-based Sareum Holdings (AIM: SAR) closed down more than 30% at 1.75 pence on Friday, after the specialist cancer and autoimmune diseases drug developer reported that the licensing partner for its FLT3+Aurora kinase program has decided not to exercise its option to continue the development of the program.

Sareum received formal confirmation of the licensee’s decision yesterday. Worldwide rights to the FLT3 program, as well as data relating to progross made by the licensee, will therefore revert to Sareum, which has not disclosed the name of its Chinese partner.

As announced on March 26, 2020, the previously de-prioritized FLT3 program was licensed to a China-based specialty pharma company for which Sareum received an upfront payment of approximately £50,000 ($67,700). While the licensee has improved the bioavailability of the lead compound in the FLT3 program, it has been unable to achieve the level needed to trigger the milestone under the licensing agreement and, as a result, it has decided to terminate the licence agreement and relinquish its rights to the FLT3 program, with no further payments being due to Sareum.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

article
Almirall extends R&D accord with Sareum
23 July 2006
article
Almirall enters drug discovery alliance with Sareum
14 August 2005
article
Sareum collaborates with Inpharmatica
15 November 2004
Biotechnology
Sareum partner CPF inks deal to out-license SRA737
2 January 2024


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze