ScinoPharm to provide API for TaiGen’s novel stem cell drug burixafor

Taiwanese drugmaker ScinoPharm Taiwan (TSE: 1789) and Taiwan-based drug developer TaiGen Biotechnology (TSE: 4157) have signed a manufacturing contract for the clinical supply of the API of burixafor, a new chemical entity discovered and developed by TaiGen.

The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) will be manufactured in ScinoPharm's plant in Changshu, China. This cooperation not only demonstrates Taiwan's international competitive strength in new drug development, but also sees the beginning of a domestic pharmaceutical specialization and cooperation mechanisms, thus establishing a groundbreaking milestone for Taiwan's pharmaceutical industry.

Industry analysts say that the deal is indicative of Taiwan’s growing global pharmaceutical presence, as domestic companies cooperate and become more specialized. The Taipei Times says that the two companies will most likely continue to collaborate after the drug passes clinical trials, even though the current contract does not run past the clinical trial stage.