Sunday 24 November 2024

Significant drop in pharma applications to EPO shows pace of innovation is dropping

Biotechnology
26 February 2015
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

The European Patent Office (EPO) has reported an increase in the number of patent filings for the fifth consecutive year. According to the EPO’s annual report, released today, both the biotech and pharma sectors remain in the top ten for applications at eighth and tenth respectively.

Biotech applications have risen significantly, with 5,905 applications compared to 5,269 in 2013 – an increase of 12.1%. However, there was a 5.4% reduction in pharma applications, from 5,568 to 5,270.

The USA had the most applications for both sectors, while Germany was the leading European country. Dutch biotech company DSM was the top biotech applicant with 553 and Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOVN: VX) s was the top pharma applicant with 135. In total, there were 274,174 filings in 2014, up 3.% on 2013. The number of filings from within the UK rose by 4.8%, from 6,510 to 6,823, with 2,072 granted patents representing an increase of 0.5% on the previous year. China saw significant growth, up 18.2% on last year, while the USA grew by 6.8%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze