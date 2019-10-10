Stealth BioTherapeutics leaps on news of partnership with Alexion

Shares of US biotech Stealth BioTherapeutics (Nasdaq: MITO) leapt 28% to $8.20 in pre-market trading today, after it announced an agreement for an option to co-develop and commercialize elamipretide for mitochondrial diseases with Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALXN).
Currently being evaluated in a Phase III study in people with primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) - a genetic mitochondrial disease - elamipretide is a novel, potential first-in-class therapy that targets mitochondrial dysfunction.
There are currently no therapies approved to treat PMM, which is characterized by debilitating skeletal muscle weakness, chronic fatigue and exercise intolerance.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze