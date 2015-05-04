Study confirms safety of Bionor’s Vacc-4x, as a potential cure for HIV

Norway’s Bionor Pharma (OSE: BIONOR) has released promising results from an interim analysis of Part B of the REDUC study. Bionor’s shares rose 7.3% to 3.10 Norwegian kroner in midmorning trading.
In the study, Bionor’s safe and tolerated vaccine candidate Vacc-4x and the HDAC inhibitor romidepsin (Istodax, Celgene) are explored as a possible treatment regimen to reduce the persistent latent viral reservoir in HIV infected patients on anti-retroviral treatment.
The REDUC study is a Phase I/II trial, and a first step in validating Bionor’s strategy for Vacc-4x which the company sees as a component in a potential functional cure for HIV. Bionor has previously successfully completed a study of Vacc-4x, with Celgene’s immunomodulator, Revlimid (lenalidomide; The Pharma Letter June 14, 2013).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze