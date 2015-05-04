Study confirms safety of Bionor’s Vacc-4x, as a potential cure for HIV

Norway’s Bionor Pharma (OSE: BIONOR) has released promising results from an interim analysis of Part B of the REDUC study. Bionor’s shares rose 7.3% to 3.10 Norwegian kroner in midmorning trading.

In the study, Bionor’s safe and tolerated vaccine candidate Vacc-4x and the HDAC inhibitor romidepsin (Istodax, Celgene) are explored as a possible treatment regimen to reduce the persistent latent viral reservoir in HIV infected patients on anti-retroviral treatment.

The REDUC study is a Phase I/II trial, and a first step in validating Bionor’s strategy for Vacc-4x which the company sees as a component in a potential functional cure for HIV. Bionor has previously successfully completed a study of Vacc-4x, with Celgene’s immunomodulator, Revlimid (lenalidomide; The Pharma Letter June 14, 2013).