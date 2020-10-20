Sunday 24 November 2024

Synspira expands accord with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Biotechnology
20 October 2020
cystic_fibrosis_credit_depositphotos

Privately-held US biopharma company Synspira Therapeutics today announced that the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has made equity and structured investments in the company of up to $14 million in additional funding.

The new funding brings the Foundation's total commitment to $22.55 million. In addition, the Miller Family Trust, a founding investor in Synspira, will continue to invest along with the CF Foundation.

"This investment and development collaboration will enable Synspira to complete pre-clinical and initial clinical development for SNSP003 while also advancing SNSP113 through late stage clinical studies," said Robert Gallotto, Synspira's president and chief executive, adding: "Our many longstanding collaborations with the CF Foundation underscores our commitment and mutual sense of urgency as we work to bring life-changing therapies to people living with CF and other serious rare disorders."

