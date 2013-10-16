Theravectys raises 14.7 million euros to help pursue vaccines development

French biotechnology company Theravectys, specialized in developing vaccines using lentiviral vector technology, has finalized a 14.7 million-euro ($19.9 million) financing round, should enable the firm to speed up the development of its vaccines platform and implement international collaborations.

This financing round was completed by Tethys, the holding company owned by the Bettencourt family (which owns 30.5% of cosmetic giant L'Oreal's capital), alongside Financiere IDAT (Philippe ODDO), FGP Capital and other private investors.

Becoming one of the leading players in vaccination