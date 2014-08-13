TNI BioTech and Hubei Qianjiang link up on cancer drug development

US biotech firm TNI BioTech (OTC: TNIB) has signed a supplemental agreement with China’s Hubei Qianjiang Pharmaceutical (SHSE: 600568) on behalf of Cytocom, TNI BioTech's wholly owned subsidiary.
The signing of the supplemental agreement accelerates clinical trial development in both America and China, for IRT-101 (MENK). In the hope of moving clinical development forward the parties agreed to the following:
The parties agree to immediately initiate 3-mo GLP toxicology studies within 30 days of the signing of this agreement. GLP toxicology studies trials will be run in China in accordance with international standards and acceptable to the Food and Drug Administration.
Qianjiang Pharmaceutical has raised the funds necessary for clinical development and marketing of MENK. Expenditures are subject to full budget approval by both Qianjiang and Cytocom and will be approved by Ye Jige of Qianjiang Pharmaceutical, and authorized by Noreen Griffin, chief executive of TNI BioTech.
Cytocom and Qianjiang Pharmaceutical will meet immediately with the SFDA to determine that PK and dosing trials completed in the USA will be acceptable to the SFDA. All developments and trial results run by Cytocom in the USA or EU will be used for requesting registration approval in China
Based on PK, dosing and existing trial results in the USA, Qianjiang and D Graham Burton and Dr Joseph Fortunak will meet with the SFDA to determine what additional data will be required to initiate corresponding trial in China.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed