Trikafta beneficial but overpriced, says ICER

Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: VRTX) Trikafta (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor) comes with evidence of providing a major net benefit for patients, but the price tag needs to be massively reduced to align with these benefits.

That is the conclusion of the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) in its evidence report on the new treatment for cystic fibrosis (CF), which was released this week and recommended a health-benefit price benchmark of Trikafta for $67,900 to $85,500 per year, which would require at least a 73% discount off the current list price.

'Prices are out of proportion to substantial benefits'