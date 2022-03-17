Wednesday 19 November 2025

Triumvira secures total of $100M million in Series A extension financing

Biotechnology
17 March 2022
Texas, USA-headquartered T-cell therapeutics company Triumvira Immunologics today announced the completion of an extension of its Series A financing, bringing the total round to around $100 million.

The Series A extension featured new investors, including significant participation from B Capital Group, along with ATEM Capital, the Myeloma Investment Fund, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation’s venture philanthropy subsidiary, and others, joined by significant participation from existing investors, Leaps by Bayer, the impact investment unit of Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE), and Northpond Ventures.

The proceeds of the financing will support the continued pre-clinical and clinical development of Triumvira’s T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC)-T cell therapy programs. Triumvira’s proprietary TAC receptor, a multi-domain chimeric molecule, interacts directly with the natural T cell receptor to uniquely help T cells recognize and eliminate tumor cells.

