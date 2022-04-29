Sunday 24 November 2024

Two key approvals in strong first quarter for Bristol Myers Squibb

Biotechnology
29 April 2022
bristol_myers_large-1

Outpacing analysts' expectations, New York–based cancer giant Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has reported first quarter 2022 revenues of $11.6 billion, a 5% increase from the $11 billion achieved in the same period of 2021.

Following Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the earnings per share (EPS) result was $0.59, down from $0.89 in 1st-qtr 2021.

The Financial Times consensus revenue forecast for the period was $11.36 billion and non-GAAP EPS expectations were also lower than the actual result, at $1.91 and $1.96, respectively.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Bristol Myers 2nd-qtr results beat estimates
27 July 2022
Biotechnology
Bristol Myers' Opdualag adds EU to its market approvals
17 September 2022
Biotechnology
Positive results for Bristol Myers Squibb in fourth quarter
4 February 2022
Biotechnology
Bristol Myers punts $4.1 billion on precision oncology company
3 June 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze