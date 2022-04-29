Two key approvals in strong first quarter for Bristol Myers Squibb

Outpacing analysts' expectations, New York–based cancer giant Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has reported first quarter 2022 revenues of $11.6 billion, a 5% increase from the $11 billion achieved in the same period of 2021.
Following Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the earnings per share (EPS) result was $0.59, down from $0.89 in 1st-qtr 2021.
The Financial Times consensus revenue forecast for the period was $11.36 billion and non-GAAP EPS expectations were also lower than the actual result, at $1.91 and $1.96, respectively.
