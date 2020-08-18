UBX0101 fails to meet 12-week primary endpoint in knee OA

Shares of USA-based UNITY Biotechnology (Nasdaq: UBX) were decimated on Monday, after the company released disappointing trial results for UBX0101, with the stock closing down 66.6% at $4.15.

Data from 12-week results from the Phase II study of UBX0101, a p53/MDM2 interaction inhibitor, in patients with moderate-to-severe painful osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee showed no statistically-significant difference between any arm of UBX0101 and placebo at the 12-week endpoint for change from baseline in WOMAC-A, an established measurement of pain in OA.

Given these results, UNITY does not anticipate progressing UBX0101 into pivotal studies and will narrow the company’s near-term focus to its ongoing ophthalmologic and neurologic disease programs.