Positive top-line Ph IIIb results for HTX-011 in knee arthroplasty

Following a second piece of good news this week, Heron Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: HRTX) market capitalization hit $1.49 billion yesterday.

The company yesterday announced positive top-line results of a multicenter postoperative pain management study in which 51 patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty (TKA) surgery received the investigational agent, HTX-011, together with a scheduled postoperative regimen of generic, oral analgesics (acetaminophen and celecoxib).

Heron’s shares jumped 6.15% to $18.64, adding to the rise of 4.16% to $19.27, after it revealed that it has resubmitted its New Drug Application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration for HTX-011 on Monday, having previously received a complete response letter from the agency.