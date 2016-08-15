US specialty biotech group Heron Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HRTX) is developing new, patient-focused solutions that apply its science and technologies to already-approved pharmacological agents for patients suffering from cancer or pain.

Its products include Sustol (granisetron) extended release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy (MEC) or highly emetogenic chemotherapy (HEC), along with HTX-019 for the prevention of CINV and HTX-011, a long-acting formulation of the local anesthetic bupivacaine in a fixed-dose combination with the anti-inflammatory meloxicam for the prevention of post-operative pain.

In August 2016, Heron received US Food and Drug Administration approval for its Sustol extended-release injection.