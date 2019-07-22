UCB continues global development of Cimzia

Belgium’s UCB (Euronext: UCB) has won approval from China’s National Medical Product Administration (NMPA) for Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis.
The submission was based on data from the RAPID-C and RAPID-C Phase III studies, which showed sustained benefit in the signs and symptoms of RA and improvements to physical function.
The expansion to China comes shortly after UCB won an expanded indication in the USA, making Cimzia the first and only US Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment for nr-axSpA, a chronic inflammatory condition which mainly affects the spine and sacroiliac joints.
