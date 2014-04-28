UCB invites scientists to access its new cutting-edge technology platform

The UK subsidiary of Belgium’s leading pharma company UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB), which at the end of last year completed a $5.5 million investment in a new laboratory with cutting edge robotic equipment for the fully automated discovery of antibodies, today launched its “Technology Platform Access,” a collaboration program for the discovery and development of novel antibodies against potential therapeutic targets.

Commenting on the new program, Ismail Kola, executive vice president, UCB NewMedicines, said: “Partnerships between academic groups and industry are vital to the future of scientific discovery. We are hugely committed to seeking new ways of working and creating super-networks to advance medical research and improve health.” He added, “This program offers the chance for groups to access our state-of-the-art technology as well as collaborate with our premier discovery team.”

Ready to also cooperate with biotech firms