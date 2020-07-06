Saturday 23 November 2024

UCB VP named chairman of board at BCI Pharma

Belgian biotech BCI Pharma has appointed Didier Malherbe (pictured above) as chairman of the board of directors.

Mr Malherbe, managing director of UCB (Euronext: UCB) Belgium and vice president, head of public affairs at the Brussels-based drugmaker, has been brought in to increase the accountability of BCI and pave the way for creating a mature biotech company.

His expertise will enable the company to build and improve its business strategy, extend the BCI network and increase its level of compliance. Mr Malherbe will also be responsible for guiding the company on legal affairs and turning BCI into a more structured company aligned with current pharma expectations.

