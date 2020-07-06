UCB VP named chairman of board at BCI Pharma

Belgian biotech BCI Pharma has appointed Didier Malherbe (pictured above) as chairman of the board of directors.
Mr Malherbe, managing director of UCB (Euronext: UCB) Belgium and vice president, head of public affairs at the Brussels-based drugmaker, has been brought in to increase the accountability of BCI and pave the way for creating a mature biotech company.
His expertise will enable the company to build and improve its business strategy, extend the BCI network and increase its level of compliance. Mr Malherbe will also be responsible for guiding the company on legal affairs and turning BCI into a more structured company aligned with current pharma expectations.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze