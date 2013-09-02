Sunday 24 November 2024

UK biotech sector gets to work on manifesto for life sciences

Biotechnology
2 September 2013

Work to gather sector views for the development of a Life Science Manifesto for the 2015-20 Parliament is well underway as part of the collaboration bringing together the UK’s BioIndustry Association (BIA), Bionow, BioPartner UK and One Nucleus.

The Life Science manifesto 2015-20 project will seek views from companies and organizations from across the UK to develop the key sector asks and needs for the next Parliament. Experience has shown time and again - most recently with the successful campaign for the continuation of the Biomedical Catalyst scheme - that a unified and coherent sector voice is most powerful and effective in achieving results and positive change.

The Life Science Manifesto project will enable the life science sector to take stock, assess the current environment and identify the key policy opportunities and challenges in the years ahead to reflect to policymakers. It is inclusive and UK-wide with numerous opportunities for engagement including voting with ballot papers on key policy issues at the following events this year which will provide an early platform to get involved:

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze