Uni-Bio Science and DotBio partner on retinal diseases

Hong Kong-based Uni-Bio Science Group (HK: 00690) closed up 2% at HK$0.10 today, after it revealed it has formed a partnership with Singapore’s DotBio to co-develop next generation, best-in-class therapeutics for patients with retinal diseases.

These include conditions such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), retinal vein occlusion (RVO), and myopic choroidal neovascularization (mCNV).

These diseases are major causes of visual impairment and blindness worldwide. The partnership will involve a close collaboration between the two companies. Under the agreement, DotBio's Hong Kong subsidiary, DotBioHK, is responsible for generating multiple multi-valent and/or bi-specific stabilized and humanized single-domain antibody candidates for various targets using DotBio's proprietary DotBody technology.