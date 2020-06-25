uniQure's mega-bucks deal with Oz company fails to please investors

Late Wednesday Dutch biotech uniQure (Nasdaq: QURE) announced a licensing deal with CSL Behring, a subsidiary of Australia’s CSL Limited (ASX: CSL), providing the firm with exclusive global rights to etranacogene dezaparvovec, uniQure’s investigational gene therapy for patients with hemophilia B.

Under the terms of the accord, uniQure will receive a $450 million upfront cash payment and be eligible to receive up to $1.6 billion in payments based on regulatory and commercial milestones. uniQure will also be eligible to receive tiered double-digit royalties in a range of up to a low-twenties percentage of net product sales arising from the collaboration.

Stock tumbles