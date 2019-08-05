Updated real-world data on Boehringer's Gilotrif

Boehringer Ingelheim today announced updated, interim analysis results from the GioTag study, showing that initiating treatment with afatinib followed by osimertinib provided an overall survival (OS) of almost four years (45.7 months) in patients with Del19-positive tumors.
GioTag is a real-world retrospective, observational and unblinded study which examined the impact of treatment with Gilotrif (afatinib) followed by osimertinib in Del19/L858R epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive (EGFR M+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with acquired T790M mutations, the most common mechanism of resistance to first- and second-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), said the German family-owned pharma major.
“It’s important to consider sequencing of therapies to provide patients with as many future treatment options given that many of them with this type of lung cancer eventually acquire resistance to EGFR TKIs,” said Dr Balazs Halmos, chief of thoracic/head and neck oncology at Montefiore Medical Center.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze