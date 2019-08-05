Updated real-world data on Boehringer's Gilotrif

Boehringer Ingelheim today announced updated, interim analysis results from the GioTag study, showing that initiating treatment with afatinib followed by osimertinib provided an overall survival (OS) of almost four years (45.7 months) in patients with Del19-positive tumors.

GioTag is a real-world retrospective, observational and unblinded study which examined the impact of treatment with Gilotrif (afatinib) followed by osimertinib in Del19/L858R epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive (EGFR M+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with acquired T790M mutations, the most common mechanism of resistance to first- and second-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), said the German family-owned pharma major.

“It’s important to consider sequencing of therapies to provide patients with as many future treatment options given that many of them with this type of lung cancer eventually acquire resistance to EGFR TKIs,” said Dr Balazs Halmos, chief of thoracic/head and neck oncology at Montefiore Medical Center.