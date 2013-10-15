Sunday 24 November 2024

US FDA approved auto-injector Otrexup from Antares Pharma for RA

Biotechnology
15 October 2013
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

US company Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) has announced the approval of Otrexup (methotrexate) injection by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Otrexup is the first FDA-approved subcutaneous (SC) methotrexate (MTX) for once weekly self-administration with an easy-to-use, single dose, disposable auto injector. It is indicated for adults with severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have had an insufficient therapeutic response to, or are intolerant of, an adequate trial of first line therapy, including full dose non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agents (NSAIDs), or children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA). The FDA also approved adult use of Otrexup for symptomatic control of severe recalcitrant, disabling psoriasis that is not adequately responsive to other forms of therapy.

Paul Wotton, president and chief executive of Antares Pharma, said: “We are very pleased to receive approval from the FDA for Otrexup because we believe it is an important step up in the standard of care for people living with RA, pJIA and psoriasis. This approval represents a strategic milestone for Antares because we believe it validates our proprietary VIBEX Medi-Jet technology which provides a significant advance in improving health outcomes with high tech but easy self-administration of SC medications. Antares has several other products in development, where this auto-injector technology could provide substantial benefits if the product candidates are approved.” He said the VIBEX proprietary technology is protected by numerous granted patents and Otrexup is protected by several patents until at least 2030.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze