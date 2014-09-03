US HHS contracts with Mapp Biopharmaceutical to develop Ebola drug

The US Department of Health and Human Services has awarded a $25 million contract to Mapp Biopharmaceutical to fund the manufacture of a small amount of experimental Ebola treatment ZMapp.

The development of the product will be accelerated under a contract with the DHHS’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR). This contract supports the government-wide response to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

ASPR’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) will provide funding as well as access to subject matter expertise and technical support for manufacturing, regulatory, and nonclinical activities through a $24.9 million, 18-month contract with Mapp Biopharmaceutical of San Diego, California. The ASPR can extend the contract up to a total of $42.3 million.