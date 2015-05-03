Sunday 24 November 2024

US lawmakers debut PARTNER Act to stimulate investment in innovation

Biotechnology
3 May 2015

In the USA last week, the bipartisan Partnerships to Advance Revolutionary Technology and Novel Entrepreneurial Research (PARTNER) Act (HR 2179) was introduced to the Congress. The bill is co-sponsored by Representatives Richard Neal (Democrat, Massachusetts), Mike Kelly (Republican, Pennsylvania), Ron Kind (Dem, Wisconsin) and John Larson (Dem, Connecticut).

The bill would support early-stage research by incentivizing investment in R&D-focused small businesses. The PARTNER Act would allow companies to partner with their investors on a specific research project or pipeline. Only start-up and small companies dedicated to R&D would be eligible to use these R&D Partnership Structures, so investors would be incentivized to invest at an earlier stage when the capital is most needed.

The innovation incentives in the current tax code do not benefit not-yet-profitable companies – although these companies are the heart of America’s innovation ecosystem, noted the Coalition of Small Business Innovators (CSBI), which applauded the proposed legislation. The PARTNER Act is critical to the continued vitality of next generation innovators and is a much-needed step to ensure that America maintains its place as a leader in the 21st century global economy, said the CSBI.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze