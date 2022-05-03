Sunday 24 November 2024

US trial stoppage raises questions for Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology
3 May 2022
research_lab_biotech_female_big

A clinical hold on Phase I/II research into stem cell therapy VX-880 has left executives at Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) scratching their heads.

The investigational stem cell-derived treatment for people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) has been generally well tolerated to date, with no serious adverse events considered related to the study drug.

The US Food and Drug Administration has however determined that there is “insufficient information to support dose escalation with the product,” resulting in the trial stoppage.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Vertex reports positive trial results for acute pain candidate VX-548
1 April 2022
Biotechnology
Vertex revenues rise as company points to progress beyond cystic fibrosis
27 January 2022
Pharmaceutical
Vertex gains new approval for cystic fibrosis med in Europe
11 January 2022
Biotechnology
EHA 2022: data show ongoing benefits of one-time gene therapy
13 June 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze