A global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases.

The company has multiple approved medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF) and has several ongoing clinical and research programs in CF. Beyond CF, Vertex has a robust clinical pipeline of investigational small molecule, cell and genetic therapies in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, pain, type I diabetes and alpha-I antitrypsin deficiency.

In December 2022, Vertex announced a global collaboration with Entrada Therapeutics focused on discovering and developing intracellular Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

Latest Vertex Pharmaceuticals News

Vertex ups guidance again as results exceed estimates
5 November 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 25
27 October 2024
Vertex says Phase III data highlight suzetrigine’s potential
21 October 2024
Epigenetic drugs witness 375% growth in Series A venture financing
10 October 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


