Vectura and UCB to collaborate on severe inflammatory disease

UK developer of Inhaled therapies Vectura (LSE: VEC) and Belgian drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels; UCB) have entered into a collaboration for the development of an innovative biologic immunomodulatory product in the area of severe inflammatory respiratory disease. Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

The collaboration aims to leverage Vectura’s expertise in the pharmaceutical and clinical/regulatory development of inhaled therapeutics with UCB’s biologics and immunology assets. It will focus on bringing to clinical proof-of-concept an unidentified UCB-generated biological therapy targeting a key molecule in the immune system.

Joint management of the program