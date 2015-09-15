Veritas Genetics opens Asia R&D center to address genetic needs of Asian populations

Boston, USA-based Veritas Genetics, a pioneer in improving the accessibility of genetic testing, is establishing an R&D center in the Hangzhou Economic & Technological Development Area (HEDA), Hangzhou, China.

The company is also expanding its China-based leadership team. The R&D center will be dedicated to developing products that address the unique genetic needs of Asian populations.

The team is led by managing director, Jonathan Zhao, an executive with more than 15 years of Asia strategy and product launch experience with Amgen and Pfizer; Lei Li, vice president of global clinical and regulatory affairs; and Min Wang, vice president of China R&D.