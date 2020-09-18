Waylivra becomes first and only FCS therapy available on NHS England

Today Akcea Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AKCA) announced that Waylivra (volanesorsen), the first and only for the ultra-rare and life-threatening condition familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS), is to become available on the NHS in England.
Following a rejection of the drug on cost-effectiveness grounds in January this year, health technology assessor the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has now issued a positive Final Evaluation Document (FED) for volanesorsen for the treatment of FCS for routine care on the National Health Service (NHS) in England.
