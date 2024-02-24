WHO Prequalification for SK bioscience’s typhoid conjugate vaccine

South Korean vaccine developer SK bioscience (KRX: 302440) revealed on Friday it has obtained prequalification (PQ) certification from the World Health Organization (WHO) for its typhoid conjugate vaccine (TCV), SKYTyphoid (project name NBP618).

This the fourth WHO PQ the company has received following its two influenza vaccines and varicella vaccine.

The WHO PQ system evaluates the manufacturing process, quality, and clinical trial results of a vaccine according to strict criteria to certify its safety and efficacy. The tested vaccine must comply with stringent procedures, including: examination of technical documents, including clinical and quality data, testing of sample quality, inspection of manufacturing facilities to ensure adherence to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and quality control standards.