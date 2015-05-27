World first as viral immunotherapy for skin cancer shows patient benefit

A genetically engineered herpes virus can halt the progression of skin cancer by killing cancer cells and sparking the immune system into action against tumors, a landmark clinical trial has shown.

The trial was led in the UK by researchers at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, and The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, and involved 64 research centers worldwide including the University of Oxford.

Researchers randomised 436 patients with aggressive, inoperable malignant melanoma to receive either an injection of the viral therapy, US biotech major Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) talimogene laherparepvec (T-VEC), or a control immunotherapy. T-VEC is one of a new wave of virus-based drugs to show benefits in cancer trials, and is now the first to do so in a major randomized, controlled Phase III trial.