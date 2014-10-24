WuXi PharmaTech collaborates on genomic profiling for China

China’s WuXi PharmaTech (NYSE:WX) has entered into a collaboration with USA-based Foundation Medicine (Nasdaq: FMI) to offer the latter’s comprehensive genomic profiling to biopharmaceutical companies conducting clinical trials in China.
Under the terms of the collaboration, Foundation Medicine will license and enable WuXi to perform the laboratory component of Foundation Medicine's FoundationOne assay at the WuXi Genome Center in Shanghai, the first and only CLIA-certified laboratory in China. Foundation Medicine will offer China-based products and services to global biopharmaceutical partners to support their clinical research and development efforts in China. Financial terms of the collaboration are not being disclosed.
"China is poised to become the second-largest pharmaceutical market within the next few years," said Ge Li, chairman and chief executive of WuXi. "WuXi has seen rapidly increasing demand for molecular profiling services from biopharmaceutical companies as they scale up R&D operations and early development activities in the region. We are pleased to partner with Foundation Medicine, the recognized global leader in comprehensive genomic profiling and a trusted partner of our customers, to provide best-in-class genomic testing to support targeted oncology therapeutic development in China," he added.
