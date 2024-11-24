Sunday 24 November 2024

BioTechX USA

17 September 202418 September 2024
Philadelphia, USAPennsylvania Convention Center
Covering diagnostics, precision medicine, and digital transformation in pharmaceutical development and healthcare.

BioTechX USA covers diagnostics, precision medicine and digital transformation in pharmaceutical development and healthcare. Now running for the second year, the event brings conversations to the East Coast and hopse to both maintain and foster new relations with key stakeholders in the healthcare industry.

50+ leading solution providers to meet your needs across drug discovery, data management and artificial intelligence

Networking is at the heart of BioTechX. Our congress allows you to connect directly with thousands of pharma experts across 2 days of built-in 1-2-1 networking  

