Biotest AG Posts Higher Sales

Biotest AG, the German producer of diagnostics and pharmaceuticals based on human blood, has reported a 7.6% rise in 1995 sales to 307.9 million Deutschemarks ($208.3 million), helped by a recovery in the German domestic market, where turnover expanded by 14.3% to 136.3 million marks.

Foreign sales rose 2.9% to 171.6 million marks. Pharmaceutical sales alone expanded by 13.3% to 192.7 million marks, while diagnostics turnover dipped slightly to 111.52 million marks. Group net profits increased by 23.6% to reach 11 million marks.